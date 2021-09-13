Tech verifications show big jump in bets as football begins

AP Arizona

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are reports a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season. That indicates a big increase in the level of online betting as football season got under way in a nation with many more places to bet. GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, recorded over 58 million geolocation transactions across 18 states and Washington, D.C. from Thursday night, when the NFL season began, through Sunday evening. That represents a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season.