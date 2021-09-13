Buckeye police: 2 kids found unresponsive at pool have died

AP Arizona

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say two toddlers who were hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive at a residential pool have died. Police say the three children _ ages 1, 2 and 3 _ were at the pool Saturday. Their names and genders haven’t been released. It’s still unclear how long the children were submerged in the pool, which authorities say did not have a protective fence around it. All three children were taken to a hospital with the 1-year-old listed in fair condition. Police say a man was inside the home when the children were in the pool. They say the incident remains under investigation.