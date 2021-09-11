Brookshire, San Diego St. beat Arizona 38-14

AP Arizona

JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Brookshire threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Greg Bell broke a 55-yard scoring run on the fourth play from scrimmage and San Diego State beat Arizona 38-14 to extend the Wildcats’ losing streak to 14 games. After Arizona (0-2) went three-and-out, Brookshire completed a 73-yard pass to Daniel Bellinger to set up a 3-yard scoring run. Bellinger had three catches for 113 yards. San Diego State’s Tyrell Shavers returned a blocked punt 27 yards for a score after Arizona’s second three-and-out, and it was 21-0 less than eight minutes into the game. Arizona’s Gunner Cruz, who threw for 336 yards in a season-opening 24-16 loss to BYU last week, was 10 of 19 for 70 yards with a 43-yard scoring pass to Stanley Berryhill III and an interception.