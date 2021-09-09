Arizona virus-related hospitalizations top 2K over 10 days

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported nearly 2,500 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as virus-related hospitalizations remained over 2,000 for the 10th straight day. The additional 2,480 confirmed cases and 62 deaths reported Thursday increased the pandemic totals to 1,039,492 cases and 19,141 deaths. The state’s coronavirus dashboard also reported that 2,071 virus patients occupied hospital beds as of Wednesday. The state’s virus-related hospitalizations peaked at 5,082 on Jan. 11 during the winter surge. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the state’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both rose over past two weeks.