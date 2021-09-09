Airman’s attorney aims to limit evidence at murder trial

AP Arizona

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The attorney for a U.S. Air Force airman accused of kidnapping a Mennonite woman from New Mexico and killing her is arguing to limit the evidence introduced at his trial. Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty to the shooting death of Sasha Krause. The 27-year-old woman disappeared from her church community outside Farmington in January 2020. Her body was found more than a month later outside Flagstaff, Arizona. A judge in Arizona will consider motions Thursday that will determine what evidence can be admitted at the trial. Gooch faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges.