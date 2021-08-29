Navajo Nation reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths. The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 32,504 coronavirus cases and 1,403 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The Navajo Nation reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Tribal President Jonathan Nez has said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 by the end of September or be required to submit to regular testing. The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.