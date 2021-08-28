Police: Woman’s death in desert believed to be heat-caused

AP Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Bullhead City police say a woman reported missing after she didn’t return from going jogging Thursday has been found dead in the desert, apparently from heat-related exposure. Police said Saturday that no foul play was suspected in the death of the woman, previously identified as 54-year-old Ana Franco. A police statement said Mohave County Search and Rescue found her her body in the desert about five miles from where she began what reportedly was planned to be a two-mile run.