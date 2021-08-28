Arizona reports nearly 3,900 COVID cases as surge continues

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A day after Arizona surpassed the 1 million milestone in confirmed coronavirus cases, the state on Saturday reported nearly, 3,900 additional cases, the most since last February during last winter’s surge. The 3,893 additional cases and 55 deaths reported Saturday increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,005,864 cases and 18,779 deaths. That’s according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. After climbing steadily since early July, the state’s number of virus-related hospitalizations in recent days ranged between 1,900 and 2,000, with 1,982 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday. That’s far below the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11 during the winter surge.