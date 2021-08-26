Explosion blows roof off print shop in Phoenix suburb

AP Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — An explosion at a print shop in a strip mall in a Phoenix suburb blew off the roof and scattered debris around the building. Chandler Fire Department officials told azfamily.com that at least four people were injured. A Fire Department spokesman did not immediately respond to queries from The Associated Press and no information was immediately available on conditions of the injured or a possible cause of the explosion. News video showed the building severely damaged, with debris scattered around the building, including some on at least one parked car. There was no word of injuries to anybody in nearby buildings.