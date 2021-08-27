Video Blog: Afghanistan Evacuations

Afghanistan

From before pre-explosion, to the aftermath

KABUL, Afghanistan (KYMA, KECY/AP/CBS/CNN) - Catch a glimpse from before the explosion, to the destructive aftermath caused by a recent suicide bomber whom killed over 80 people and injured over 140.

https://youtu.be/ruvJVlBNy1s

An explosion rattling the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport has raised tensions between the Taliban and western nations. Officials report 13 of the lives taken belonged to U.S. troops.

And despite the bombing, evacuations have continued.

https://youtu.be/9au_gXuiLpk

Not far from the bombing, officials say thousands of evacuees have flown out on their way to claiming asylum. Tons pass through the American air base in Ramstine, Germany.

Many say they are on their way to the United States.

https://youtu.be/N2BJBrFlclM

“This military airplane hanger has essentially become an international airport terminal and we are right now in what would be the check-in area. And they are trying to get as many people as possible onto those planes to the United States," says CNN Senior International Correspondent Atika Shubert.