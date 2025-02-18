SPECIAL REPORT: Meet the newest Yuma NAACP chapter #1016 president

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, we're highlgihting different leaders in the community. This week, meet your newest NAACP chapter #1016 President Beverly Cade.

Beverly says she was so excited when she found out she won. She volunteers in Yuma and works with different organizations representing the NAACP like with the Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition and YPD CAC committee.

"And so by me chairing the other events with the NAACP, I just figure why not run for the presidency? And I ran, and so I’m really excited about what’s gonna happen in our future and different things were looking at," said Cade.

The past presidnet says she's so proud of Cade and excited to see her thrive in the position.

“I’m very excited for our incoming president because she’s been around. She knows what’s going on," said past President Eleanor Sayles.

Cade wants to invite all members of the community to join the NAACP chapter.

“We have people who are of all different nationalities. I would love for more people to come out and join us the first Saturday of every month at 11 o’clock. We meet at the Helping Hand Club right by the softball field," said Cade.