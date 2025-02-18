Skip to Content
SNL returns after celebrating 50 years

Saturday Night Live
today at 11:59 AM
Published 12:49 PM

NEW YORK (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Saturday Night Live (SNL) is returning to NBC next month after celebrating 50 years over the weekend.

In a press release obtained by KYMA, Shane Gillis will host the show for the second time since February of last year, with musical guest Tate McRae, on Saturday, March 1.

The press release says Lady Gaga will pull double duty the following Saturday as host and musical guest; the episode will mark Gaga's second hosting gig and her fifth time as a performer.

"SNL50: The Anniversary Special," according to the press release, was "NBC's most-watched primetime entertainment telecast in five years."

You can watch the upcoming episodes live on NBC at 8:30 p.m. Pacific as well as on Peacock, and you can watch past episodes, including the anniversary special, on Peacock.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

