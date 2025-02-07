Carol Smith becomes new Deputy Mayor for Yuma City Council

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City council member Carol Smith is taking over the Deputy Mayor position after serving on the council for the past two years.

"I’ve listened and I’ve learned so I think I’m ready for it,” said Smith.

Smith was voted on by her fellow city council members.

She shares what assuming this position means to her.

“I was incredibly humbled you know that my colleagues would entrust me with this role, I’ve worked hard I think that they see that and my commitment to Yuma is so great so I’m just really proud to serve in this deputy role,” said Smith.

Smith is taking over for former Deputy Mayor Chris Morris.

Morris served in the role for the previous two years and now has some advice for Smith.

"I would say just keep doing what you’re doing in this new role and position on council, there’s more responsibility that comes along with it but as long as she continues on the path that she’s on she’s just going to continue to succeed in it," said Morris.

Smith shares how she’s looking forward to continuing working with the community.

“I’m continued to be here to listen to them and to understand where they’re coming from when they come to me with concerns, so I’m still here, I just have a different name on my name plate up at city hall,” said Smith.

Smith will begin her new role immediately and is expected to serve for the next year.