Locals react to President Trump imposing tariffs

Published 5:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump’s recent promise of tariffs on imports from Canada have some local winter visitors worried.

President trump and the Canadian Prime Minister have agreed on a deal that will pause the tariffs going into effect for one month, a deal much like Mexico's.

“We just feel that we can’t afford that," said Canadian visitor Helen O'Donnel.

President Trump originally imposed a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports.

Energy resources from Canada would have also received a 10% tariff.

Yuma gets plenty of winter visitors from Canada during this time of the year.

We spoke to one visitor who says she's concerned.

“It’s not good because it’s really going to affect us, whether we come back to on a holiday down here because of dollar change and just everything," explained O'Donnel.

But Arizona State Representative Michael Carbone says the tariffs are well worth it.

“There is no price to public safety and so I think the Arizonans, the Americans, they’re okay. If it means we got to pay more out of our pockets to be protected," explained Rep. Carbone.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

