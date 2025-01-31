Local leaves USDA rural state director position

YUMA, Ariz. (kYMA, KECY) - Changes at the state level for the United States Department of Agriculture are currently underway.

Charlene Fernandez left her position as the USDA rural state director on January 20th after the Trump administration took over.

“We’re just trying to make sure that our rural communities thrive,” said Fernandez.

She is the first woman and hispanic to serve in the position.

“The wonderful people that work for USDA, the career employees that do this year after year after year no matter who the state director is they are still pumping out the work,” said Fernandez.

During her time as the USDA Rural State Director, the department built homes, hospitals, and supported agriculture.

Yuma County board of supervisor Tony Reyes says that Fernandez was a great fit for the position

“She’s a great person and she was, like I said she was born to do this kind of job to be an advocate for people and the fact that she was the state director for a while just added to the fact that she’s not only well qualified but also well qualified in terms of understanding the needs of our communities out here,” said Reyes.

Fernandez shares what plans her future may hold.

“Rural Arizona is my passion it’s been throughout my whole career and I will continue to work in rural Arizona and do whatever I can for every community that’s out there that needs my help and that we’ve helped in the past,” said Fernandez.

The USDA has still not announced who will replace Fernandez.