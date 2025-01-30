Skip to Content
Arizona senators react to American Airlines plane crash

Published 11:55 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senators from Arizona share words following the crash in Washington D.C. between an American Airlines plane a Blackhawk helicopter.

Senator Mark Kelly showed empathy for those affected in the crash.

"I'm keeping the passengers, crew, soldiers, and families affected by last night's tragic plane crash in my thoughts," he wrote on social media.

Senator Ruben Gallego had words towards Donald Trump on social media.

"President Trump would rather throw cheap shots than take accountability. We don't know yet what caused this tragedy. But as Commander in Chief, it's his job to find out," Senator Gallego wrote.

Marcos Icahuate

