Two Tucson men sentenced for conspiring to travel to fight for ISIS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two men from Tucson were sentenced after conspiring to travel to Egypt to fight for ISIS, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 27, and Abdi Yemeni Hussein, 26, were sentenced to over eight years in prison. The Attorney's Office says they're both from Somalia and lived in Tucson at the time of the offense.

In August 2018, Mohamed was looking for other ISIS supporters online and voiced wanting to travel to fight alongside ISIS. Mohamed met Hussein in 2019 where they discussed fighting for ISIS, also suggesting attacking the White House if they weren't able to travel.

The two began to make travel arrangements in June 2019 by selling their cars and buying plane tickets from Tucson to Cairo.

As they were getting checked for their flight at the Tucson International Airport, Mohamad was carrying about $10,000. They attempted to smuggle themselves into ISIS-controlled territory but were soon arrested by the FBI at the Tucson Airport, according to the Attorney's Office.