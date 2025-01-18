Skip to Content
News

Yuma police catch serial burglar

By
Updated
today at 12:15 AM
Published 12:05 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A serial burglar is caught by Yuma Police. The thefts took place over several weeks ranging from late December to mid January. 

During that time, Yuma Police received a total of 7 reports of vehicle burglaries at various retail establishments. Stolen credit cards belonging to the victims were used at various locations throughout the city.

Friday night just after 7:00 p.m. in a parking lot at the yuma palms mall, Yuma police identified and arrested the suspect who is a 43 year old man.

YPD reminds everyone to not leave valuables in your vehicles, especially in plain view.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Yuma Police or 78-crime to remain anonymous. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content