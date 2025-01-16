Officers find $44k in unreported cash at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found over $44,000 of unreported cash inside a vehicle at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

At about 12:30 p.m. on January 8, officers stopped a 2024 sedan driven by a 27-year-old woman.

She was referred to secondary inspection when a K-9 unit alerted officers of a white plastic bag with food.

Officers found a total of $44,148 of unreported cash inside the bag. It is a federal offense to not declare over $10,000 in currency to CBP upon entry into the U.S.

"By disrupting covert operations and preventing criminal organizations access to the financial resources that support their networks, we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our nation," said Mariza Marin, Area Port Director of San Ysidro.