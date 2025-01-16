Brawley DUI checkpoint to be placed January 17

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department will be holding a driving under the influence checkpoint in an undisclosed location on January 17.

The checkpoint will be in Brawley but the specific location is undisclosed, and will be open from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," said Chief Jimmy Duran. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety."

A driver charged with first-time DUI could face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties.