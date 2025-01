SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fair is going to be held at San Luis, Arizona for small business owners to network.

The Arizona SSBCI Small Business Connection Fair will be on January 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center.

The fair is an opportunity for local business owners to grow and connect with others.

You can register for a spot here.