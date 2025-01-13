93-year-old volunteer proves age is just a number at Onvida Health

At 93-years-old, Robert Jungers is a familiar face at Onvida Health. For more than 15 years Onvida says he's been a cornerstone to the hospitals volunteer team, contributing over 4,500 hours of service.

Robert Jungers, A Onvida volunteer says “volunteering isn’t for everyone, but who it is for, its very rewarding”

Robert’s volunteer journey started with one simple question, “how can I become a cart driver"?

Elizabeth Hammonts the director of volunteer services said “he was here visiting someone at the hospital and he met a cart driver, and he said that’s what he wanted to do, so that cart driver reached out and that’s kinda how it all started”



From there he’s accomplished many things at Onvida

“I started out as a cart driver, then I worked at the information desk, then I worked in hr and their information desk, and then here”

Now, Robert bundles up ID badges to help HR as new employees come in. Small tasks that Elizabeth says make a big difference.

But for Robert… It's more than just tasks… it's about connections… and relationships he's built.

“and I had gone from real down to ‘hey there is more to life’ and since then we’ve just had wonderful relationships”

Onvida says they are proud to recognize all four volunteers over the age of 90 whose dedication and heart for service have spanned for decades.

“for combined years of services is 110 years that they’ve given of their time and almost 40,000 hours and so we have four volunteers who continue really to be role models to us all”