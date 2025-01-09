Skip to Content
New York court rejects Trump’s request to delay sentencing in hush money case

today at 5:09 PM
Published 5:28 PM

NEW YORK (KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - New York State’s highest court has denied President-elect Donald Trump’s request to postpone his scheduled sentencing on Friday in his hush money case.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records, but the judge in the case has already indicated that no punishment will be imposed on the president-elect. Despite this, Trump continues to pursue legal action to block the sentencing. He has also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

The Supreme Court could act at any time and potentially halt the sentencing, should the justices decide to take up Trump’s request.

If Friday’s sentencing proceeds as planned, Trump is expected to appear virtually.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

