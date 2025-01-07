AdvoKate Foundation to host 3rd annual Kate Campa Dance Invitational

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 3rd annual Kate Campa Dance Invitational will be hosted by the AdvoKate Foundation.

The community is invited to watch dance students from around the county perform at Yuma High School's auditorium.

AdvoKate is a foundation formed after Kate Campa was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma and passed away in October 2020.

The event begins at 7 p.m., with online tickets being sold for $15 or $20 if purchased at the door.