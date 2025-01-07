Skip to Content
AdvoKate Foundation to host 3rd annual Kate Campa Dance Invitational

AdvoKate Foundation
By
Published 4:13 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 3rd annual Kate Campa Dance Invitational will be hosted by the AdvoKate Foundation.

The community is invited to watch dance students from around the county perform at Yuma High School's auditorium.

AdvoKate is a foundation formed after Kate Campa was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma and passed away in October 2020.

The event begins at 7 p.m., with online tickets being sold for $15 or $20 if purchased at the door.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

