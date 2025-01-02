San Luis, Arizona looking to fill vacancy for Development Commission

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is looking to fill a vacancy in the City's Economic Development Commission.

Applications will be open until January 10, with the next commission meeting on January 29, 2025, according to the City of San Luis.

Anyone on the Commission will advise the mayor, city council and other city departments to promote economic growth.

Those interest should meet at least one of these qualifications:

Resident of San Luis, Arizona

Licensed business person within city limits

Interest in quality development and economic growth

Applicants must submit a letter of interest and/or resume to the Economic Development Department at 1090 E. Union Street, mailed to P.O. box 1170, San Luis, AZ 85349, or emailed to Armando Esparza, Director of Economic Development and Government Affairs, at Aesparza@sanluisaz.gov no later than Friday, January 10, 2025.