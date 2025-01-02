City of San Luis recognized for Fiscal Year 2025 financial planning

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis, Arizona Finance Department received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

The award is a recognition for the City's governmental budgeting by how well the budget serves as a:

Policy document

Financial plan

Operations guide

Communications device

The City of San Luis's Budget Book Presentation was ranked proficient all categories.

"This award represents a significant achievement for our department," said Roula Encinas, Director of Finance. "This recognition is a testament to the City of San Luis Finance Department's collective efforts, and it reinforces the City's ongoing commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency as we continue to excel in financial management."