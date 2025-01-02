Skip to Content
News

City of San Luis recognized for Fiscal Year 2025 financial planning

City of San Luis
By
Published 11:01 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis, Arizona Finance Department received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

The award is a recognition for the City's governmental budgeting by how well the budget serves as a:

  • Policy document
  • Financial plan
  • Operations guide
  • Communications device

The City of San Luis's Budget Book Presentation was ranked proficient all categories.

"This award represents a significant achievement for our department," said Roula Encinas, Director of Finance. "This recognition is a testament to the City of San Luis Finance Department's collective efforts, and it reinforces the City's ongoing commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency as we continue to excel in financial management."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content