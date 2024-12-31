‘Wallace & Gromit’ are back for a full-length adventure with a familiar foe

The cheese-loving English inventor Wallace and his loyal dog Gromit are coming back to the small screen. “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” debuts Friday on Netflix. It’s their first feature film since the Oscar-winning “Curse of the Were-Rabbit,” from 2005, and brings back a fan favorite as a villain. That’s the evil penguin Feathers McGraw. The story deals with a smart garden gnome who turns evil, which the filmmakers say is a bit meta thematically as they strive to preserve the art of stop-motion animation. They did use some digital assistance, but most of the film was done in the classical way.

