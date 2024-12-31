Small businesses brace themselves for potentially disruptive TikTok ban

A looming TikTok ban could affect the millions of small businesses that use the short-video social media app to grow their business. Though TikTok has been around only since 2016, small business owners are using the platform in a variety of ways, from growing a customer base to advertising and marketing, as well as selling goods directly from the site. The Justice Department ordered the app’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell TikTok or face a U.S. ban by Jan. 19, citing security concerns. The Supreme Court will take up the matter in January.

