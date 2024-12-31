Panama celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Panama Canal handover as Trump wants to take it back

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the U.S. handover of the Panama Canal, which president-elect Donald Trump has threatened to take back. Tuesday’s commemoration was made more poignant by the weekend death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who negotiated the 1999 handover deal. The event included a moment of silence for him. Trump has asserted that a 1977 treaty “foolishly” gave the canal away. He hasn’t said how he might make good on his threat. Experts say that short of a second U.S. invasion of Panama, there’s no way for the U.S. to retake control of the canal.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.