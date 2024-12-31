Ivory Coast asks French troops to leave, the latest African country to do so

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast says that French troops will leave the country starting January 2025, becoming the latest African nation to downscale military ties with its former colonial power. Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara made the announcement on Tuesday in the latest setback for France, which has had a decadeslong military presence in the region. Ouattara’s announcement follows that of other leaders across West Africa, where France’s militaries are being asked to leave. Analysts have described the recent requests for French troops to leave Africa as part of the wider structural transformation in the region’s engagement with Paris.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.