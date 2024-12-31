Investigators believe missing Alabama toddler died months ago

FAYETTE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a missing Alabama toddler told investigators that the boy is dead. A criminal complaint filed Monday says she also said his body was kept in a bag in a storage shed before being moved. Authorities do not know where 1-year-old Kahleb Collins’ remains were moved and are still looking for them. Investigators believe he died in September or October. His disappearance came to authorities attention after a car crash on Dec. 8 that killed his father and 2-year-old sister. His mother, Wendy Pamela Bailey, was injured. She was arrested Monday on charges of child abuse, domestic violence, and abuse of a corpse. Court records did not indicate whether she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

