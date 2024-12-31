Skip to Content
News

Instead of partying, thousands turn New Year celebration into anti-government protest in Serbia

By
Published 5:12 PM

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Instead of traditional street partying on New Years Eve, tens of thousands of protesters led by university students have gathered overnight in Belgrade and other Serbian cities to demand political reforms and justice in the Balkan country. The protesters have been actively demonstrating following the tragic collapse of a concrete canopy in norther town Novi Sad’s central train station on Nov. 1, which resulted in 15 fatalities. The incident has been attributed to corruption and substandard construction practices by the populist Serbian leadership, leading to widespread public outcry and demands for accountability.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content