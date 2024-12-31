Dartmouth basketball players are ending their attempt to unionize in anticipation of shifting NLRB
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team is dropping its attempt to form a union. The team is ending a push to become the first college sports team to unionize in order to avoid a potentially damaging precedent from a National Labor Relations Board that soon will be controlled by Republicans. The Service Employees International Union Local 560 filed a request to withdraw the NLRB petition on Tuesday rather than take its chances with an unfriendly labor board.