Berlin police say they have detained a man who attacked and injured several people

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a man has been detained after attacking and injuring several people in the city’s Charlottenburg neighborhood. Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment Tuesday, and officers were questioning witnesses. Reached by phone, police said they could not yet say how many people were injured or give any details on the attacker. Germany is still reeling from a deadly Christmas market attack this month in which five people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the eastern city of Magdeburg.

