What we know about the deadly Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are looking for the cause of a passenger jet crash that killed 179 people, in one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s aviation history. Authorities plan to investigate along with U.S. aviation giant Boeing, which produced the aircraft involved in Sunday’s crash, and also conduct safety inspections on all of the 101 Boeing 737-800 jetliners operated by domestic airlines. Sunday’s tragedy struck the country amid political turmoil following the impeachments of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

