Trinidad and Tobago enact a state of emergency in the face of gang violence

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (AP) — A spike in deadly gang violence has prompted the Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago to implement a country-wide state of emergency. While the state of emergency will not see a curfew being implemented, residents were told to expect an increased police and military presence. National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds told reporters “There is no doubt in my mind that we are dealing with an epidemic.” Monday’s declaration followed a weekend marred by a spate of gang-related violence that resulted in multiple deaths, including five men believed to be victims of reprisal shootings.

