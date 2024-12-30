The Taliban order all NGOs in Afghanistan to stop employing women or face closure
The Taliban says it will close all national and foreign nongovernmental groups in Afghanistan employing women. It comes two years after they told NGOs to suspend the employment of Afghan women, allegedly because they didn’t wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. In a letter published on X Sunday night, the Economy Ministry said failure to comply with the latest order will mean NGOs losing their license to operate in Afghanistan. If NGOs do not cooperate, their activities will also be canceled. The order applies to all institutions not controlled by the Taliban government.