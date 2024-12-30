Netrebko withdraws from Ariadne role debut in Vienna, replaced by Davidsen in star soprano switch

Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her planned role debut in Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos” at the Vienna State Opera and been replaced by Lise Davidsen in a switch of star sopranos. Netrebko says ill health had compromised preparation time ahead of rehearsals. Davidsen made her Ariadne role debut at England’s Glyndebourne Festival in 2017. She will take over from Netrebko for four performances from Jan. 21-31. Netrebko’s next scheduled performance is a recital in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 3, her first U.S. appearance since 2019.

