Makaih Williams scores 31 to lead Grand Canyon over Bryant 112-66

PHOENIX (AP) — Makaih Williams scored 31 points to propel Grand Canyon past Bryant 112-66 on Monday night.

Williams had six rebounds and five steals for the Antelopes (10-4). Lok Wur scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds. Rayshon Harrison had 13 points.

Earl Timberlake led the way for the Bulldogs (6-9) with 16 points and three blocks. Barry Evans added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jakai Robinson had 10 points.

