Judge denies sentencing delay for ex-Sen. Bob Menendez but puts his wife’s trial off until February

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will be sentenced as scheduled at the end of January, but he’s postponed the start of the Democrat’s wife’s trial until February. Judge Sidney H. Stein on Monday rejected Menendez’s request to delay his sentencing for his conviction on bribery and other charges until his wife finishes her trial on similar charges. Menendez was convicted in July of 16 corruption charges brought by prosecutors who asserted that he used his power in the Senate to do favors that benefitted three New Jersey businessmen.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.