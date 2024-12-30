Hundreds of soldiers freed in the latest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war in the latest such swap that released hundreds of captives and was brokered with the help of the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that 189 Ukrainian prisoners, including military personnel, border guards and national guards — along with two civilians — were freed. He thanked the UAE for helping negotiate the exchange. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that 150 Russian soldiers were freed from captivity as part of the exchange in which each side released 150 people. The reason for the discrepancy in numbers wasn’t immediately clear.

