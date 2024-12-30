How to Keep Your Pets Safe During New Year’s Fireworks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As New Year’s celebrations light up the sky, they can also ignite fear and anxiety in pets. Animal advocates in Yuma are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to protect their furry companions during the festivities.

Homeward Bound Animal Rescue reports seven canine deaths in the past week, with some linked to fear and negligence triggered by fireworks. Megan Springer, a representative for the rescue, said, “When we get these calls, it breaks our heart as much as it breaks yours. We just encourage you to really step up your game as the fireworks start—keep everybody safe. We don’t want to have to take those calls.”

Essential Tips for Pet Safety

Springer offered straightforward advice to help prevent pets from getting lost or injured:

Use a leash: Always leash your dog during celebrations.

Always leash your dog during celebrations. Secure your home: Close dog doors and keep pets indoors.

Close dog doors and keep pets indoors. Avoid free access to backyards: Forget about checking gates—keep pets close to you instead.

Forget about checking gates—keep pets close to you instead. Use a collar: Opt for a secure collar to ensure your pet stays nearby.

“Don’t be lazy,” Springer emphasized. “Put your dog on a leash, shut your dog door, and don’t allow them to have free access to the backyard.”

Proactive Measures for Lost Pets

The Humane Society of Yuma is also offering resources to help pet owners prepare for potential escapes. “If your animal has come in for the first time, we’ll give you a free microchip before returning your animal,” a representative explained. “Also, something very awesome that we have is Petco Love Lost. Even though your animal isn’t lost, you can still be proactive by taking a picture, putting all the information down, and if your animal does get out, it’s already right there in the system.”

Celebrate Safely

By taking these precautions, pet owners can ensure their furry friends stay safe and sound during New Year’s festivities. Advocates hope these simple steps will prevent heartbreaking incidents and help everyone, including pets, enjoy a happy and safe holiday season.