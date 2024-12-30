Skip to Content
Carson Towt, Trenton McLaughlin lead Northern Arizona over Benedictine (AZ) 110-74

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Towt and Trenton McLaughlin both scored 22 points to help Northern Arizona defeat Benedictine (AZ) 110-74 on Monday night.

Towt also had 12 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-4). McLaughlin added three steals. Oakland Fort went 7 of 7 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points, while adding six assists.

The Redhawks were led by Deven Franks, who recorded 15 points and six rebounds. Benjamin Ramirez and Malik Payton also scored 15.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

