Biden announces nearly $2.5B more in military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States will send nearly $2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine. Biden’s administration is working quickly to spend all the money it has available to help Kyiv fight off Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in three weeks. The package announced Monday includes $1.25 billion in presidential drawdown authority, which allows the military to pull existing stock from its shelves and gets weapons to the battlefield faster. The deal also puts more long-term weapons packages on contract through a separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays for longer-term weapons deliveries. Biden said all longer-term funds have now been spent and pledged to use the remaining drawdown money before leaving office.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.