Mexican authorities find 11 clandestine graves with 15 bodies near border with Guatemala

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Eleven clandestine graves with the bodies of 15 men have been located in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, where a dispute between the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartels is taking place. That’s according to local authorities on Sunday. Chiapas Gov. Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar said on his social media channels that the findings came as a result of a raid in the city of La Concordia, near Mexico’s border with Guatemala. He added that four people connected to the case had been arrested with weapons and drugs.

