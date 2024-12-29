Barrington Hargress, Nate Pickens rally UC Riverside to 81-79 OT victory over St. Thomas=Minnesota

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress scored 24 points and Nate Pickens made two free throws with less than a second remaining to help UC Riverside slip past St. Thomas-Minnesota 81-79 in overtime on Sunday.

Pickens’ foul shots came after Nolan Minessale made a free throw on both sides of a timeout to tie the game with 13 seconds to go. Isaiah Moses made two free throws for UC Riverside with 17 seconds left to force OT tied at 73.

Hargress shot 10 for 20, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (9-5, 2-0 Big West Conference). Kaleb Smith added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Pickens scored 10.

The Tommies (10-5), who had a six-game win streak snapped, were led by Minessale with 27 points. Drake Dobbs added 19 points and Miles Barnstable scored 10.

