UC Santa Barbara secures 89-72 win over NAIA-member Westcliff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner had 21 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 89-72 win over NAIA-member Westcliff on Saturday night.

Turner shot 8 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (8-5). Kenny Pohto scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds. Zion Sensley shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jeramiah Paulino led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Micaiah Hankins added 12 points and five assists for Westcliff. Eric Clark also had 12 points.

