Syria’s embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s embassy in Lebanon has suspended consular services a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad were arrested at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports. Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities have handed over dozens of Syrians — including former officers in the Syrian army under Assad — to the new Syrian authorities, a war monitor and Lebanese officials said. At the same time, hundreds of protesters convened by Kurdish women’s groups participated in a demonstration in the northeastern city of Hasaka to demand women’s rights in the new Syria, amid ongoing clashes between Kurdish forces and Turkish-backed armed groups.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.