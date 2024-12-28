Snoop’s game: Snoop Dogg thrills the crowd in the bowl that bears his name

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Snoop Dogg climbed to top step of the bandstand and raised his arms, setting off a roar from the crowd. The marching bands fired up a version of “Who Am I,” the celebrity drum major grooving to the beat of his own tune.

Forget your mayo baths, edible Pop-Tarts or even a national championship.

Bowls don’t get much better than Snoop Dogg directing the halftime show of the game bearing his name.

“What an amazing experience,” Miami of Ohio coach Chuck Martin said.

Snoop Dogg has seemed to become omnipresent the past few years through a massive entertainment empire.

He’s a rapper first, but also a movie and TV actor, video game character, pitchman, record company owner, vintner and Gin & Juice salesman.

Snoop Dogg also has been involved in football for years; as a youth coach, guest analyst, with his own Snoop League for inner city youth in Southern California. He followed Jimmy Kimmel and Rob Gronkowski into the celebrity bowl sponsorship arena and, true to his brand, created quite a spectacle — along with NIL opportunities for the players — at the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

Martin’s RedHawks beat Colorado State 43-17 in the game, but Snoop Dogg was the main attraction.

The field at Arizona Stadium dazzled with signature Snoop sizzle, the image of a black low-rider in front of a desert scene painted in one end zone, the Snoop Dog logo in the other.

Once game day rolled around, it seemed to be all Snoop all the time.

Snoop Dogg caught a few passes from Miami’s equipment manager during warmups and stopped by a tailgate outside for a few sips of gin & juice. He generated a huge roar walking out of the tunnel for the coin toss, decked out in a green-and-gold Arizona Bowl sweatsuit, sunglasses, gray Snoop Dogg sneakers, a black Gin & Juice hat and, of course, a bit of bling draped around his neck.

Snoop Dogg shook hands with captains from both sides, flipped the coin — with a little flair – and posed for a photo with two of the officials before jogging to Colorado State’s sideline, where he donned a headset to do a little play calling.

Between quarters, Snoop Dogg tried to fire the T-shirt cannon — the shirts only flew a few feet so he waved it off — and stopped by to bop his head to a circle of Native American performers before heading up to the booth to join the TV broadcast.

“This is a seven-day-a-week thing with me, man,” Snoop Dogg said during the broadcast. “I guess I’m the people’s champ because I love the people as much as they love me.”

That’s for sure.

Snoop Dogg went back down to the field for the halftime interview with Martin, then climbed the bandstand to lead both schools’ bands, hitting the high notes in a medley of his songs. After stint in a suite, Snoop Dogg was back in the booth for the fourth quarter, a small Snoop Cam in the corner of the screen to catch his reactions during the action.

Snoop saved the best for last.

With Miami’s players gathered around a makeshift stage, Snoop Dogg rolled out in a light green, lowrider Chevy Impala with gold rims and accents, the shiny Arizona Bowl trophy in his hand as fans screamed his name. After the ceremony, Snoop Dogg handed out gold chains to the players and took a few pictures before a wave of security helped usher him out of the stadium like the rock star he is.

“Thank you Tucson,” Snoop said. “Thank you for welcoming me.”

The pleasure was all theirs.

