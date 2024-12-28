Physical therapy is ‘the best-kept secret in health care’
AP Sports Writer
Most people think of physical therapy as rehabilitation. But many physical therapists want the profession to be seen as preventive medicine. Think of a physical therapist the way you do a dentist. You go regularly and get checked out even if you’re not having a problem. You could have an exam that would include your health history and current health — physical activity, sleep and nutrition. This would be followed by a look at how you’re moving. It might include things like postural alignment and movement patterns as you walk, run, reach, sit and stand. In terms of strength and flexibility — think muscle imbalances.